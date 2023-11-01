LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 9.1 %

LPTH opened at $1.59 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.18.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 845,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 130.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,419,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 213,778 shares in the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

