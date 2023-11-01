StockNews.com Downgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Nordson Stock Up 0.2 %

NDSN opened at $212.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.21 and its 200 day moving average is $230.59. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $253.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nordson will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,056. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nordson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Nordson by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

