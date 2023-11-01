StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.42.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 992,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 95,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.