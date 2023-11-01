Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of APPS opened at $4.74 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $476.46 million, a P/E ratio of -67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.06 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,264,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,264,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Digital Turbine by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 395.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

