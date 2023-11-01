StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.16 million, a PE ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 32,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $207,413.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 820,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,553.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the first quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

