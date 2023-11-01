Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Grupo Simec Stock Up 2.3 %

SIM opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.37. Grupo Simec has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

