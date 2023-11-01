StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

