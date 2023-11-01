Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ZYNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.11 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.11.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 120,013 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
