Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Stock Performance

TCFC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 96.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.