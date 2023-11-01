StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 232.35% and a net margin of 61.23%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

