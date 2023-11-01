Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visteon from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised Visteon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Get Visteon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VC

Visteon Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of VC opened at $115.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.43. Visteon has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Visteon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Visteon by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 7.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.