Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.10 and a 200-day moving average of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,331. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

