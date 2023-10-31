Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.47. 269,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,023. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $437.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,331. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

