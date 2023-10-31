Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Boosted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.79. The company had a trading volume of 535,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.90. The company has a market capitalization of $304.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $338.90 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.