U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 382 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $535,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $179.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.08 and a 200-day moving average of $193.63.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

