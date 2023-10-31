Choreo LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,572 shares of company stock worth $39,160,789 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $410.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.09 and a 1 year high of $485.00.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).
