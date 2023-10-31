Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,873 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $187,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,145 shares of company stock worth $12,229,164. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,663,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,728,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The company has a market capitalization of $772.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

