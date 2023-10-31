U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $111.14 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.67. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

