Choreo LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Choreo LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,936,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.78.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MA opened at $372.42 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $308.60 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $350.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total transaction of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,544,697,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total transaction of $50,165,355.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,608 shares of company stock valued at $161,801,808 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

