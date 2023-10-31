Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Decreased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.6 %

DE stock opened at $362.00 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.37 and its 200-day moving average is $395.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.