Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 780 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $68,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $552.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

