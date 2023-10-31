Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 38 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.6% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total transaction of $739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,251 shares of company stock worth $6,093,877 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.42. 159,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,511. The company has a market cap of $185.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.38. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.