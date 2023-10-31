J.Safra Asset Management Corp Has $20.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after acquiring an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,163,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,089,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.11. 113,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,140. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.91 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

