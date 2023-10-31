iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Trimmed by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after buying an additional 7,035,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.47. The stock had a trading volume of 669,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,563,120. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.