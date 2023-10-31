Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,145 shares of company stock worth $12,229,164. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.03. 2,835,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,730,779. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $769.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.80 and its 200-day moving average is $283.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.