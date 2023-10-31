Seascape Capital Management Has $2.55 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Seascape Capital Management cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $606,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,965,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $606,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $14,965,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,104 shares of company stock worth $13,205,212. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

