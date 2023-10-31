Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,388 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in 3M by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $90.17. The company had a trading volume of 205,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,641. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Get Our Latest Report on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.