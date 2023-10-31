Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires 300 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,713.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 154,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 152,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.