Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $501.60 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,708,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,182 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 4.4% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $501,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.91. 394,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834,369. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $222.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.94.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

