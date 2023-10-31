Seascape Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Seascape Capital Management reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $141.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.90 and a 200 day moving average of $151.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.48 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

