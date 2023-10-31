Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Boosted by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,771,000 after purchasing an additional 235,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,315,000 after purchasing an additional 617,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,446,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,329 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

