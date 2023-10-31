Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after acquiring an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,163,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,089,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $261.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.23. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.91 and a 1 year high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

