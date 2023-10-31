The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.7% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $147,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after acquiring an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 5,092,020 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

HD opened at $282.60 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $282.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

