Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Increased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $19,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 134,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,861,000 after buying an additional 27,286 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after acquiring an additional 33,226 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.10. 145,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,731. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $196.13 and a 12 month high of $351.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.02 and a 200 day moving average of $265.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.