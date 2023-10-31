Pegasus Partners Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.79. 339,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,834,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.94. The firm has a market cap of $222.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

