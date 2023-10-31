Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 600 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.22. The stock had a trading volume of 212,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,322. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.30 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.