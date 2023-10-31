Warner Financial Inc. Purchases 266 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.6% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $129.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

