Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,351 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after buying an additional 787,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

