Atria Investments Inc Has $14.30 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.96. The company had a trading volume of 588,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average of $107.60. The firm has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

