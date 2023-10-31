U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,962 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,010,000 after buying an additional 2,372,350 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,178,000 after acquiring an additional 583,243 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,963,000 after acquiring an additional 364,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares during the period.

SCHX stock opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

