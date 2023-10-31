Peterson Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $233.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $193.32 and a one year high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

