Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,273 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $127,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Price Performance
NYSE:V opened at $233.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.32 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
