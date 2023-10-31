Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.0 %

Visa stock opened at $233.12 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on V. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

