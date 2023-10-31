Pegasus Partners Ltd. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.75. 44,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,656. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $80.51 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $93.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

