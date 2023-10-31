Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after buying an additional 5,300,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,732,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.38.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.10. 145,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,731. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $196.13 and a one year high of $351.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.02 and its 200 day moving average is $265.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson bought 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,729,034.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

