Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CRM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.66. 152,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,572,117. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $3,310,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,251,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,119,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $3,310,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,251,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,119,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 656,686 shares of company stock valued at $138,334,537. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

