Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,982 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $529.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $240.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $535.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.20. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
