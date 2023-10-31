Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Raised by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $88.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

