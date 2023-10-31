Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Adobe Trading Up 3.7 %

Adobe stock opened at $526.94 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $574.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $535.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.20. The firm has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

