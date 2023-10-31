Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 7,077 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,214,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

